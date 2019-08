A man who suffered head injuries when he hit the boat he was jumping from at St George's Bay has died, police say.

The 24-year-old man, from France, was pulled out of the water by onlookers, who dived into the sea and dragged him to shore.

He was taken to hospital on August 17 but he died on Tuesday.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace is holding an inquiry.