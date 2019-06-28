A man who was found unconscious in the sea near Tigné beach in Sliema on Monday afternoon died a short while after being taken to hospital, the police said.
The man, who police identified as a 42-year-old Eritrean, was spotted in the sea at around 3pm and quickly lifted to shore by bystanders.
He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital but was certified dead a while later, the police said.
Magistrate Joe Mifsud is leading an inquiry into the case and the police are investigating further.
