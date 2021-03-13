A 59-year-old American man died on Friday evening when he tripped on a staircase and fell, the police said in a statement on Saturday.



The man was going down the stairs at an apartment block in Misraħ Dom Mawru Inguanez, Senglea when he fell at around 8pm, the police said.



Emergency services were called for assistance but despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.



Magistrate Astrid May Grima is leading an inquiry into the case, which the police are investigating.

