A 62-year old man died in Qawra on Saturday afternoon after falling into the sea.

Police said the man, an English national, appeared to have been standing on the rocks when he lost his balance and fell into the sea.

He was unconscious when he was brought out of the sea and, despite being administered first aid, was pronounced dead on site.

The incident took place shortly before 1pm. No further details were available.

A magisterial inquiry has been appointed and police investigations are ongoing.