A 56-year-old man has died after falling from a nine-metre height in Luqa, the police said on Saturday.

The victim, who was from Sliema, was walking on planks of wood at a store on Triq Ħal Qormi when they collapsed beneath him, sending him plunging.

The incident was reported at around 10.30am.

A medical team administered first-aid to the man on-site and he was then rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Unfortunately, he did not survive and was certified dead there.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana is leading an inquiry into the case, which is also the subject of a police inquiry.