A man has died after falling off a rubble wall in Mellieħa on Sunday evening, the police said in a statement on Monday.

The police said it received a report just after 10pm that there was a man lying in a pool of blood in Triq il-Wied ta’ Ruman. The police and a medical team rushed to the scene but despite their efforts, the man was certified dead.

The police said preliminary investigations show that the man, whose identity is still not known, fell off a wall.

Duty Magistrate Rachel Montebello was informed about the case. She appointed a number of court experts to assist in the inquiry.

Police investigations are under way.