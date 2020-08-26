A 58-year-old man who fell off a ladder while taking down street decorations in Republic Street, Valletta, has died.

The incident happened on Monday evening.

The Valletta resident was immediately taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, the police said.

Investigations are continuing.

The Għaqda Pawlini identified the victim in a Facebook post as Mario Mintoff, a well-known feasts enthusiast, especially in the parish of St Augustine in Valletta.