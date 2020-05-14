A 39-year-old motorcyclist from Birkirkara has died after a traffic accident in St Julian's.

A 40-year-old from Ħamrun was seriously injured.

The police said the incident happened just after midnight on Triq Dun Mikiel Anton Vassalli (Regional Road) and involved four cars.

They were a Suzuki driven by a 35-year-old man, a Honda

Accord driven by a 24-year-old, a BMW motorcycle driven by the 39-year-old victim, and a Triumph motorcycle driven by the 40-year-old.

The police said that according to preliminary investigations, the driver of the Suzuki lost control and was hit in the back.

The BMW motorcycle, which was being driven in the same direction, was involved in the crash with the car while the Triumph skidded.

The Honda tried to avoid the carnage and crashed into a barrier.

The 39-year-old motorcyclist died on the spot despite efforts to save him.

Magistrate Victor Axiaq is holding an inquiry.

This was the second fatality involving a motorcyclist in three days. A motorcyclist died on Monday evening after he lost control of his Honda VT750 and slammed into crash barriers on the Coast Road.