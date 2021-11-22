Sixty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday - almost half the number on Sunday - and the number of virus patients in hospital remained unchanged at 12. Two are in intensive care.

The health authorities reported however that a 72-year-old man died after having tested positive for the virus.

Forty-two patients were declared recovered, leaving a total of 866 active cases.

The number of booster jabs administered so far has increased to 96,507.