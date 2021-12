Eighty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, with the number of virus cases in hospital up marginally to 27.

A 64-year-old man died while virus-positive overnight. Four patients are in intensive care.

The health authroities said 107 patients recovered in the past 24 hours and the number of active cases is now 1,336.

A total of 143,935 booster jabs have been administered.