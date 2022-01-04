A man died while COVID-19 positive as the number of new virus cases rose to 1147 on Tuesday. Virus cases in hospital numbered 124, with five in intensive care.

The health authorities said the latest victim was a 65-year-old man.

The number of new cases had been in decline since a record 1,403 on Friday, but the number of tests also went down over the New Year weekend.

A total of 480 COVID-positive people have died so far.

More than 10,000 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, the total now reaching 1,086,373. That includes 236,942 booster shots.