A body has been found off the coast of Marsaxlokk after a yacht became unmoored and crashed into waves during strong winds.

The victim was a 77-year-old British man who used to live on the yacht, the police said later on Friday.

The body was retrieved from the sea on Friday morning, a day after Malta was battered by gale force winds.

Video sent to Times of Malta shows the yacht being overwhelmed by the sea water.

Video: Darren Grech

Police said they were informed on Thursday at around 7pm that the yacht had undocked and was crashing against the Marsaxlokk breakwater because of the high waves.

Police investigations established that a British man aged 77 lived on the yacht and it was likely that he had been on it when the incident happened. They later confirmed that he was the victim.

Malta issued a weather warning on Thursday as winds reached gale force throughout the day.

Video: Darren Grech

Strong winds lifted plastic bags from the Magħtab landfill site and blew them out towards the sea and in Xemxija, a woman narrowly escaped injury when a glass door smashed into her apartment.

The Armed Forces and the Civil Protection Department were called to assist in searches and a man’s body was retrieved from the sea in Marsaxlokk on Friday. He has, however, not yet been identified.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.