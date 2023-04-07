A man died in a fall near the marina in Vjal Portomaso on Friday, in unusual circumstances that are now being probed by a magistrate.

The 24-year-old Colombian national was spotted by a worker in a nearby building climbing up a wall and then jumping down onto a patch of grass.

Sometime later, a security official went to check the area and heard a person cry out in pain. The security guard then called for assistance.

The police said the incident took place at 6.15am.

A medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department assisted the man, who lives in St Paul's Bay, and then transferred him to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

He died in hospital a while later.

An inquiry is being held.