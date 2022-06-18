A 72-year-old man from Tarxien died after falling off Birżebbuġa cliffs on Friday while fishing, the police said.

The man, from Tarxien, set off to fish in the Għar Ħasan area on Friday afternoon.

When, at 11pm the police were informed that he had not returned home, a search at Għar Ħasan led to the discovery of his car, personal articles and other items linked to fishing.

A search for the man was immediately launched on land by the Civil Protection Department, while members of the Armed Forces of Malta looked for him in the sea.

His corpse was discovered by AFM divers at 10am on Saturday, the police said.

Magisterial and police investigations are ongoing.