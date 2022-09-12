A 57-year-old man from Birkirkara fell to his death on Monday in another occupational accident, this time at a construction site in Qormi.

The police said the man died after falling down a shaft from a height of around five stories.

The victim is a Maltese national.

The accident happened in Sqaq iż-Żiemel, limits of Ħandaq, at around 10.15am.

A medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department were called on site to assist the victim but he was declared dead on the spot.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.

In a brief statement, the Occupational Health and Safety Authority said it is investigating the incident.

Further details to follow