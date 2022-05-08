A man died and four were arrested after a fight in a Marsalforn apartment late on Saturday. Another three were injured.

The victim, a 25-year-old Syrian, suffered stab wounds and a blow to the head.

The police said the fight broke out in an apartment in Maralforn Valley at about 9pm. Officers were alerted and went to the scene, but meanwhile, three men took the unconscious victim to hospital in Victoria. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after. The other three men were arrested, along with a fourth one.

Another three men were hospitalised.

A knife, pieces of wood as well as chairs were used in the fight. All those involved were Syrians aged between 24 and 29.

Magistrate Bridgette Sultana is holding an inquiry.

Forensics investigators in the apartment where the fight broke out on Saturday evening.