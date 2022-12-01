A 79-year-old man died in a traffic accident in Għajnsielem on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Ixprunara at 9pm.

The victim, who lives in Għajnsielem lost, control of the Peugeot 206 he was driving and crashed into two parked cars, a Mitsubishi L200 and a Mazda Demio.

He was given first aid on site and taken by ambulance to Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified dead some time later.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.