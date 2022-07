A man has died after hitting rocks as he dived into the sea at Tigné.

The police said the victim was a 40-year-old Turk, a resident of Sliema.

The accident happened at 3.30pm.

The man was assisted by rescuers of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team but he was certified dead on arrival in hospital.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli is heading an inquiry.