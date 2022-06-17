A 60-year-old man who lives in St Paul’s Bay died early Friday morning following an argument at an establishment in his home town in what the police are currently considering as a murder.

The police said the argument took place in Triq it-Turisti at 1.30am. The victim died shortly after at Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations established the victim fell down the stairs during the argument.

Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force

They are trying to establish whether the victim fell down the stairs to his death, or if he was pushed.

The police said a man is assisting them in their investigations.

Sources said this man had been arguing with the deceased inside the bar. The victim was then asked to leave.

Police have spoken to the bar owner and are searching for CCTV cameras that may have caught the incident.

An inquiry is being held.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier