A man has died after falling from the shaft of the former Paloma Hostel in Buġibba, police said.
Officers are investigating the circumstances of the fall after receiving a call to say a man was found lying dead in the shaft.
The victim was a resident of the building and is understood to be from the migrant community.
Police are currently on site and the man is being brought out with the help of a team from the Civil Protection Department.
The building was raided a year ago, almost to the day, following nearby residents’ complaints of a rat infestation.
Migrants living in the building had complained at the time of unsafe stairwells but said they had nowhere else to go.
More to follow
