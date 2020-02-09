A 29-year-old man from San Ġwann died on Sunday when he fell from the cliffs while fishing in Għar id-Dwieb, Imtaħleb, in the limits of Rabat.

An Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat was sent to search for the man and he was hoisted to Dingli by helicopter when found. He was given first aid but was certified dead on site by the emergency doctor.

The police, the AFM, the Civil Protection Department and a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital were involved in the operation.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.