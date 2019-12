A 67-year-old man from Mellieħa died when he was hit by a car in Gudja on Saturday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Bir Miftuħ at 8.20pm.

The victim was hit by a Mercedes Benz E220D that was being driven by a 37-year-old man from Qormi.

He was certified dead on site.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.