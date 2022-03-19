A 35-year old man died in Qormi on Saturday morning after inhaling gas leaking from a heater, police said.

The man from Guinea-Bissau was found unconscious at his residence by the medical team called to assist, and pronounced dead at the site of the incident.

Police and Civil Protection Department members were called to the residence on Triq il-Poeżija at 11.30am.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli is leading a magisterial inquiry into the death, while a police investigation is underway.