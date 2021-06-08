A 52-year-man died at Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday after inhaling exhaust while working at a garage in Mellieħa.

The police said the man, who is British, was found unconscious at the garage in Triq l-Iżbark tal-Franċiżi at around 2.30pm. He had reportedly been working on some cars at the time.

The police went on site after they were informed that fumes were coming out of the garage.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He died soon after.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.