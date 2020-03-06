An unidentified man died after being hit by a car on the f’Marsa-Ħamrun bypass.

The police said the incident took place at 11.45pm on Thursday. A medical team tried to administer first aid on site, but the man was certified as dead on the spot.

The 28-year-old Żejtun driver allso needed medical assistance because he was under shock.

In a separate incident at 6.15pm on Thursday, a 53-year-old woman from Attard suffered grievous injuries on Triq Guljetta Lopez in Santa Lucia.

She was hit by a Honda Fit driven by a 38-year-old woman from Marsascala, who was also treated for shock.

Investigations are ongoing.