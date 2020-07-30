A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting at Mqabba on Wednesday night.

The police said the incident happened in Triq il-Konvoy ta’ Santa Maria at around 11.30pm.

On arriving on site, the police found two men in a car, with initial indications showing they had been shot.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

One died on the spot, the other was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. His condition is not yet known.

The police said the men have not yet been identified but sources confirmed they are cousins.

Investigations are under way and an inquiry is being held.

