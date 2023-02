A man died when he was hit by a car on the Rabat road early on Sunday.

The accident happened at 12.30am, the police said.

The 54-year-old from Tarxien was hit by a Peugeot 208 driven by a 20-year-old man from Qrendi. He died on the spot despite the efforts of a medical team.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is holding an inqury.

A medical team at the scene of the accident. (Police photo)