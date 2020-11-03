An 82-year-old man has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

He was admitted to hospital from a home for the elderly on Sunday and tested positive on Monday. He died late on the same day, having also suffered other chronic illnesses it said.

That raises the number of COVID-related deaths to 65.

Earlier on Tuesday the health authorities said 106 new COVID-19 cases were found in the past 24 hours.