A 60-year-old man died in a traffic accident in Rabat early on Sunday.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier at 12.30am.
The victim, who is from Rabat, was driving a Skoda Rapid that was involved in a collision with two parked cars - a Fiat Punto and a Peugeot 206 - and the façade of a residence.
A man who lives nearby immediately started giving the driver first aid and a medical team were called on site. The man was certified dead some time later.
An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us