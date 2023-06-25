A 60-year-old man died in a traffic accident in Rabat early on Sunday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Ġorġ Borg Olivier at 12.30am.

The victim, who is from Rabat, was driving a Skoda Rapid that was involved in a collision with two parked cars - a Fiat Punto and a Peugeot 206 - and the façade of a residence.

A man who lives nearby immediately started giving the driver first aid and a medical team were called on site. The man was certified dead some time later.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.