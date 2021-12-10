A 73-year-old man died while positive with COVID, the health authorities said on Friday.

The death was registered between Thursday and Friday, when 88 new COVID cases were recorded and 59 patients recovered.

This means that Malta's number of active cases stands at 1,364.

Of these, 23 are in hospital, down from 27 on Thursday. Three of the patients are receiving intensive treatment.

On Thursday Health Minister Chris Fearne said mask-wearing is being extended to open public spaces from Saturday, in a bid to keep coronavirus under control during the festive season.

The measure applies to everybody, whether vaccinated or not.

So far, 146,861 people have received a booster jab, while 984,895 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in all.