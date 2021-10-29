A 69-year-old man has died while positive for COVID, the health authorities said on Friday.

This brings up Malta's COVID-linked deaths to 461.

In their daily Facebook update, the health authorities meanwhile said that a further eight people tested positive for the virus overnight, while 23 patients recovered.

This means there are currently 204 known active COVID-19 cases in Malta.

Of these, nine are being cared for in hospital, with four of them receiving intensive treatment.

Photo: sahha Facebook page

Booster doses have meanwhile continued to be administered to vulnerable people, with 49,953 vaccinations administered so far.

In all, 875, 862 jabs have been administered.