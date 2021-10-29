A 69-year-old man has died while positive for COVID, the health authorities said on Friday.
This brings up Malta's COVID-linked deaths to 461.
In their daily Facebook update, the health authorities meanwhile said that a further eight people tested positive for the virus overnight, while 23 patients recovered.
This means there are currently 204 known active COVID-19 cases in Malta.
Of these, nine are being cared for in hospital, with four of them receiving intensive treatment.
Booster doses have meanwhile continued to be administered to vulnerable people, with 49,953 vaccinations administered so far.
In all, 875, 862 jabs have been administered.
