A man died on Tuesday in a workplace accident inside an underground tank at Ħas-Saptan.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority said it was investigating the cause of the accident which happened around 12.15pm.

According to TVM, the victim was carrying out blasting works in one of the fuel tanks when he ended up caught up between a cherry picker cabin and the structure he was working on.

Rescuers rushed to the scene to try to assist the victim, who works with a private contractor, but the attempts were in vain.

The authority said that as its investigation is ongoing, it is not in a position to give other comments.

A magisterial inquiry is also under way.

The police are investigating.