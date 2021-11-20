A 21-year-old man died and a young woman is battling for her life following a car crash in Luqa early on Saturday morning.
The victim was driving a BMW car towards Paola on Triq il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa when he smashed into a wall at around 1.30am.
According to eyewitnesses, both the driver and his passenger, who is 19 and from Qormi, were flung out of the car upon impact, landing in a nearby field.
TVM identified the driver as Ismael Grima, a 21-year-old from St Julian's.
Police, a medical team and rescuers from the Civil Protection Department were called to the scene to assist with the rescue.
Grima was certified dead on-site. The woman was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where doctors certified her as being seriously injured.
A police investigation is under way and magistrate Ian Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the crash.
