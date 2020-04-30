A man lost his life at a construction site on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq San Pietru, Mġarr, at 2.45pm.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, fell from a height of around two storeys while working at the site.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called for assistance but the man was certified dead on site.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.