A man lost his life at a construction site on Thursday.
The police said the accident happened in Triq San Pietru, Mġarr, at 2.45pm.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, fell from a height of around two storeys while working at the site.
Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called for assistance but the man was certified dead on site.
An inquiry is being held.
The police are investigating.
