A Żebbuġ man made a sicking discovery on Sunday morning when he stumbled upon what appeared to be a burnt dog in a box, covered in a blanket.

Posting about the ordeal on Facebook, Justin Cauchi said he was walking home after a game of tennis when he came across the animal in a box. Upon closer inspection he realised the animal was a dog and that it had been burnt.

Cauchi said he informed the Animal Welfare about his discovery who arrived on site soon after.

A police spokesperson confirmed investigations are underway although no further details were made available.