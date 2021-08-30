A 43-year-old man suffered serious injuries after losing control of his car and smashing it into a wall on Sunday night.

In a statement on Monday morning, the police said the incident had occurred at around 11.30pm on Sunday night along Triq Valletta, Luqa.

Officers were dispatched to the site where they found that a 43-year-old Filipino man from Luqa had lost control of a Mazda 2 Sport that he was driving, crashing into a wall.

A medical team was sent to the site and gave the man medical assistance before taking him to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Members of the Civil Protection Department had also been dispatched to the scene of the incident.

The police said duty magistrate Josette Demicoli had been informed of the matter and had launched an inquiry along with an open police file.