A September swim ended in tragedy for two British men on Tuesday when one of them drowned at Ramla Bay.

The two men, aged 50 and 51, were swimming at a part of the beach in Gozo where lifeguards from the Emergency Response & Rescue Corps (ERRC) were flying a double red warning flag at around 2.30pm. It signals that water conditions are dangerous and swimming is not allowed.

Both ran into trouble while in the water and were carried to shore at around 3pm, a police source said.

First aid was given by members of the ERRC.

The 51-year-old was rushed to Gozo General Hospital for treatment. His condition is not yet known. The other was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquiry is being held.



