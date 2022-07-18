A commuter who ejaculated on a fellow passenger in a packed bus on Saturday night was granted bail after admitting to harassing her and offending public morals.

The incident took place at around 10pm on board a route 14 bus, ferrying passengers between Valletta and Pembroke, court heard on Monday.

Mohamed Mahmud Dirie, a 36-year-old Somali construction worker living in Birkirjara ejaculated whilst standing behind the woman. He was arrested and escorted to court, where he was charged with offending public morals or decency, subjecting the victim to an unwelcome act of physical intimacy and also harassing her by subjecting her to an act with sexual connotations.

Assisted by a legal aid lawyer, the accused registered an admission and confirmed his plea after being given sufficient time to reconsider.

When making submissions on punishment, defence lawyer Yanika Bugeja pointed out that the accused had filed an early guilty plea and had also fully cooperated with investigators.

The lawyer argued in favour of a suspended sentence and requested bail pending delivery of judgment in August.

The court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, upheld the request for bail against a personal guarantee of €5,000 and signing of the bail book three times weekly.

Inspector Saviour Baldacchino prosecuted.