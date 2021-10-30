A 47-year old man walked safely out of a Floriana house on Saturday morning after the roof of the house collapsed while he was there.

Police told Times of Malta that the man, who lives in Balzan, did not live at the Triq l-Iljun property and was there to inspect it.

He was standing on the roof when part of it collapsed at around 1.20pm on Saturday, following days of heavy rainfall.

At no point was he buried under the rubble, police said.

Civil Protection Department officials and a medical team that was called to the site reported that the man appeared to be suffering minor injuries and was able to walk out of the property unassisted.

He provided details of the incident to the police and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital as a precaution.