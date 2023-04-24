Updated 6.30pm with police comments

A young man who hung a banner in front of parliament bearing the name of construction collapse victim Jean Paul Sofia was spot checked by police and escorted away shortly afterwards.

Jean Paul, 20, was killed when a building under construction collapsed in Corradino in December.

A young man, wearing a maroon hoodie, was seen hanging the banner on buildings opposite parliament on Monday afternoon.

The banner was hung on a building opposite parliament. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The 24-year-old said he was a friend of Jean Paul and that police arrested him after an individual filed a report claiming that he was wearing a balaclava. He asked not to be named.

Within 20 minutes, three policemen approached the man and carried out a check. The officers then escorted him away.

He told Times of Malta that police began asking him questions during the spot check and he was then taken to the police station for further interrogations.

PN MP Karol Aquilina joined the young man at the police station, and it was clarified that he was not wearing a balaclava so he was released.

A police spokesperson confirmed that police went on site after a report was made of a young man wearing a balaclava next to parliament.

The spokesperson added that the man fled the scene when he saw police officers approaching him. He was released from police custody when it was established there was nothing sinister about his actions.

Police speak to the young man. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Earlier this month, candles and a photo of the young victim were removed overnight from the lawn of the Auberge de Castille.

His mother, Isabelle has been campaigning for an independent public inquiry into the incident, supported by the Nationalist Party. Prime Minister Robert Abela has rebuffed the calls, saying the ongoing magisterial inquiry is sufficient.

The young man's protest was the latest in a campaign for a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Times of Malta revealed in December how the government land on which the private factory was being built is leased to an alleged human trafficker, Kurt Buhagiar.

His business partner, Matthew Schembri, has faced his own accusations of criminal wrongdoing in connection with two “hitmen” allegedly hired to assault his ex-wife’s father-in-law.