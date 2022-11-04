A man, charged with holding up two persons at a Luqa convenience store and making off with cash in October, was remanded in custody upon his arraignment on Friday.

Charles Farrugia, 44, was escorted to court from the Corradino Correctional Facility where he is currently detained over separate proceedings, facing fresh charges over the violent robbery which allegedly took place last month.

The incident took place on October 14 at around 9:45pm and the victims were allegedly held up at knifepoint.

Investigations ultimately led to the identification of the suspect.

The man was charged with aggravated theft, holding his victims against their will as well as being in possession of a knife without a police licence or permit.

He was also charged with allegedly breaching three separate bail decrees, the latest dated May 2022, and also with relapsing.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

His defence lawyer did not request bail at this stage and explained that any concerns regarding the accused’s situation were already being addressed while in custody.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Antonello Magri prosecuted.

Lawyer Roberta Bonello Felice was defence counsel.