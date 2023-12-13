A man is facing deportation after a violent clash with his ex-partner led the police to discover that he was staying in Malta illegally.

The incident happened between Sunday and early Monday when an argument between Sebastian Espejo Ospina, from Columbia, and his ex-girlfriend escalated and spiraled out of control, resulting in a violent confrontation and damage to third party property.

Neither of the parties appears to have suffered physical injuries.

The woman filed a police report, triggering an investigation that revealed the alleged aggressor was living in Malta illegally.

On Tuesday the 29-year-old, who was living in Swieqi, was escorted to court under arrest and charged with insulting and threatening his ex-girlfriend in a manner exceeding the limits of provocation, assault and damage to third party property.

He admitted the charges.

Upon that admission the court, presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, condemned the accused to a two-month jail term suspended for six months.

His case now falls within the remit of immigration police who are to handle the process leading to his deportation.

Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted.