A man caught red-handed with suspected heroin in Thursday’s torrential rain appeared in court on Saturday to face criminal charges.

John Sharfid, 47 and from Swatar, pleaded not guilty to heroin possession under circumstances indicating drug was not for personal use, resisting arrest, insulting and threatening the police, refusing to obey legitimate orders, hiding traces of crime, breaching bail and money laundering.

Prosecutors say the police closed in on Sharfid following an anonymous tip-off about a suspected drug deal. They set up surveillance in the area on Thursday morning.

Later that day, a man who matched the description given to the police approached a car, and the police moved in.

Sharfid put up a struggle and resisted arrest.

At some point, the suspected heroin he had in his hand fell to the ground and ended up in the gutter, in torrential rainfall.

The accused requested bail but this was denied by the court, which noted the nature of the charges, the fact that the criminal investigation into the case is ongoing and civilian witnesses have yet to testify.

Inspector John Lee Howard prosecuted. Lawyer Matthew Xuereb was defence counsel.