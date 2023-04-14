A man charged with money laundering and knowingly handling property obtained through criminal means was granted bail upon his arraignment on Friday afternoon.

Franso Paul, a 34-year-old working at a local fast-food chain, was apparently first questioned by the police some two weeks ago and then released on police bail before being charged in court on Friday.

Although no details emerged during the hearing, the accused appears to have landed on the wrong side of the law after engaging in a work-from-home scheme.

The man, who lives at Marsa, pleaded not guilty to money laundering as well as knowingly receiving, purchasing and handling property which was stolen, misappropriated or obtained through some criminal offence.

A request for bail was not objected to by the prosecution as long as the court imposed adequate conditions to ensure that the accused would turn up for court hearings.

His lawyers, Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera, explained that the man had been living in Malta for the past eight months, together with other family members.

He had a full-time job and a fixed address.

He was first questioned by the police two weeks ago and was granted police bail.

Moreover, the accused intended to take the witness stand so as to satisfy the burden of proof which shifted onto the accused when money laundering charges were involved, pointed out the defence.

In light of such submissions, the court, presided over by Magistrate Victor George Axiak, granted the accused bail against a deposit of €5,000, a personal guarantee of €20,000 and signing the bail book twice a week.

AG lawyers Nathaniel Falzon and Andreas Vella prosecuted, together with Inspector Clive Brimmer. Lawyer José Herrera is also defence counsel.