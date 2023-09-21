A man facing a seven-year maximum jail term over an alleged knife attack in Gżira last month, was handed a €50 fine after it turned out that the victim had made a false report, later confessing that the grievous injuries on his hand were self-inflicted.

Husam Saleh Belgasem Shalgom, a 37-year-old Libyan tile layer living in Msida, currently out on bail while awaiting trial for a murder which took place six years ago, had landed in fresh trouble following a verbal altercation which escalated into physical violence on a Gżira street.

It all started when Shalgom was branded a “thief” by the alleged victim, Bin Husayn Mousa Sulayman Mousay, who happened to be driving through that area when he spotted the accused.

Mousay later told police that he actually had an axe to grind with Shalgom’s brother who refused to refund a sum of money he had borrowed from him.

Several reports to the police about the unpaid debt proved futile and no action had yet been taken because Shalgom’s brother could not be traced, Mousay claimed.

So that day, when spotting Shalgom in Gżira, he braked, reversed and called out “thief” through his car window.

Shalgom shouted back, hurling insults at Mousay who answered in a like manner before driving off, going round the block and returning some minutes later.

That was when Shalgom approached the driver, still seated inside his vehicle, and threw some punches, striking the victim on the face.

Mousay then grabbed a blade, used to cut through gypsum boards, cutting himself in the process.

But when he went to file a report at the Sliema police station, Mousay claimed that he had been injured by Shalgom in a knife attack.

That report resulted in criminal charges against Shalgom who protested his innocence, insisting that the incident had been provoked by the alleged victim.

CCTV footage later confirmed the accused’s version.

When that footage was shown to Mousay, he admitted that no knife was involved and explained how he had cut his hand on the gypsum blade.

Mousay was charged with making a false report and was convicted.

Meanwhile, proceedings against Shalgom continued.

A medico-legal expert confirmed that the facial bruising on Mousay’s face, caused by blunt trauma, were slight in nature.

Although Shalgom could not be found guilty of the grievous injuries to the other man’s hand, the court could not ignore the clear evidence emerging from the footage of the incident.

Shalgom had approached the victim’s car and hit him through the open window.

He could not validly plead legitimate self defence because Mousay had not stepped out of the vehicle and had not attacked the accused.

When all was considered, the court, presided over by Magistrate Gabriella Vella, found Shalgom guilty of inflicting slight injuries as well as breaching the public peace and condemned him to pay a €50 fine.

The court also bound the accused under a €100 personal guarantee valid for one year, to keep the peace with the victim and also to pay court expert expenses amounting to €209.30.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.