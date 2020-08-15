A 32-year old man from St Paul's Bay has pleaded not guilty to insulting and harassing his ex.

The woman reported the man to the police, saying that he kept calling her on their nine-year-old daughter's phone.

He appeared in court on Saturday to face harassment charges as well as accusations of misusing electronic communications equipment.

The man denied the charges and sought bail, which was granted.

The court ordered that he be granted bail against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €3000, and an order to sign the bail book three times weekly.

Inspector Trevor Micallef prosecuted. Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was defence counsel.