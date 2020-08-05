A 52-year-old man was seriously injured on Tuesday evening when he fell down the shaft of a house in Victory Street Senglea, the police said.

The incident happened shortly after 6pm.

The Birżebbuġia resident had been doing some work in the house when he fell.

He was assisted on site by rescuers of the Civil Protection Department and a medical crew before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading an inquiry.