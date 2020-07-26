A 34-year old man was grievously injured after falling from a balcony in his home in Swieqi.

Police said the man, an Italian national, had been locked out of his home and attempted to gain access to a balcony by jumping from a window in a common area of the building, only to fall from a height of around a storey.

The incident took place at around 4.15pm in Triq C. Troisi.

The victim was hospitalised and police investigations are ongoing.