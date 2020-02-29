A 29-year-old man was badly hurt on Friday night when he fell off the back of a truck while on the Coast Road.
The man, who is a British national, was hurt in an incident reported at around 11.30pm, the police said on Saturday.
He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where doctors treating certified his injuries as being serious in nature.
Magistrate Astrid Grima is leading an inquiry into the incident and police are investigating further.
A 29-year-old man was badly hurt on Friday night when he fell off the back of a truck while on the Coast Road.