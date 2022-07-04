A man was hospitalised in serious condition on Monday morning after he fell off a balcony in Kalkara.

The police said the accident happened at 4am in Triq il-Genista.

The man, from the Czech Republic, fell a height of one-and-a-half storeys.

A few hours later, at 7.30am, a 92-year-old woman fell a height of just over a storey from a window at St Vincent de Paul Home, the police said. She is being treated in hospital. A magisterial inquiry is underway.